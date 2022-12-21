New Suit - Contract

MasTec, a construction company developing utility infrastructure, and subsidiary Wanzek Construction were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Baker McKenzie on behalf of Palmer North America, accuses Wanzek of performing negligent construction work at the plaintiff's rail mill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03290, Palmer North America LLC v. Wanzek Construction Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 21, 2022, 8:12 PM