New Suit - Contract

UnitedHealth was slapped with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Coffey Burlington on behalf of Palm Springs Mile Associates, accuses the defendant of failing to pay rent and failing to comply with lease provisions pertaining to use, tenant work and build-out obligations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23356, Palm Springs Mile Associates Ltd. v. United HealthCare Services Inc.