Class A offices in Palm Beach County are continuing to attract tenants from northeastern markets, as the county's first quarter vacancy rate in the area was 15.8%, the lowest in the tier in the southeast. With over 80% of the active pipeline of traditional office assets in the county pre-leased, the market rents are expected to maintain upward momentum in the near future, according to Marcus & Millichap's Q2 West Palm Beach Office report.

Real Estate

August 15, 2022, 2:28 PM