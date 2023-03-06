New Suit - Securities Class Action

Fintech company Fidelity National Information Services and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court in relation to the company's acquisition of payments company Worldpay Inc. for $43 billion. The complaint contends that the defendants made false statements about the acquisition, including that it had successfully been completed and touting the benefits of the Worldpay integration when the Fidelity's merchant solutions business was underperforming. The lawsuit was brought by Saxena White P.A. and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00252, Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. et al.

March 06, 2023, 3:13 PM