New Suit - Trade Secrets

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Palltronics. The suit accuses PalioT Solutions of violating a bankruptcy court order granting Palltronics full ownership of Lightning Technologies' assets, including its trackable shipping pallet technology. The suit alleges that the defendant has misappropriated the assets in order to create a competing product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12854, Palltronics, Inc. v. PalioT Solutions, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 2:28 PM