New Suit - Trademark

Mayer Brown filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Pallas Advisors LLC, a strategic advisor and consulting firm focused on national and international security. The suit pursues claims against Pallas Industries Inc. for its ongoing use of the 'Pallas' mark and contends that the unlawful use of the mark caused actual consumer confusion. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01706, Pallas Advisors LLC v. Pallas Industries, Inc.

Business Services

June 13, 2023, 5:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Pallas Advisors LLC

Plaintiffs

Mayer Brown

defendants

Pallas Industries, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims