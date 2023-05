Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Carrington Mortgage Services to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by the Alfano Law Office on behalf of Patricia A. Palladino. The case is 1:23-cv-00261, Palladino v. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC.

Real Estate

May 03, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia A. Palladino

defendants

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action