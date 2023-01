Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott International and Nikki Kim to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Frost Domel PLLC on behalf of a plaintiff alleging retaliation for reporting an assault by a coworker. The case is 4:23-cv-00084, Paliwoda v. Marriott International, Inc. et al.