New Suit
This Radar blip is no longer available. If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected]
New York
November 23, 3020, 1:49 PM
Plaintiffs
- Hudson Conference Center, LLC
- Newburgh Eom LLC d/b/a Crossroads Hotel
- Palisades Estates Eom, LLC
- Rapid Reliable Testing NY LLC
- Ratan Newburgh LLC d/b/a Ramada By Wyndham
- Route 9 Hotel LLC
- Sai Ram Management LLC
- Sandip Patel
- South Road Hospitality, LLC
Plaintiffs
defendants
- County of Broome, New York,
- County of Dutchess, New York
- County of Genesee, New York,
- County of Greene, New York
- County of Herkimer, New York,
- County of Oneida, New York,
- County of Orange, New York
- County of Orleans, New York,
- County of Rensselaer, New York,
- County of Rockland, New York
- County of Saratoga, New York
- County of Sullivan, New York
- Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services
- Edwin J. Day, in his official capacity as County Executive of Rockland County,
- Gilbert J. Piaquadio, in his official capacity as Town Supervisor of the Town of Newburgh
- John Doe counties and municipalities 1-20
- Sabrina J. Marzouka, in her official capacity as Commissioner of Dutchess County Department of Family Services,
- Steven M. Neuhaus, in his official capacity as County Executive of Orange County
- Teresa M. Kenny, in her official capacity as Town Supervisor of the Town of Orangetown, County of Orange, New York
- Town of Newburgh, New York
- Town of Orangetown, New York
- Town of Poughkeepsie
- William F. X. Oneil, in his official capacity as County Executive of Dutchess County
nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute