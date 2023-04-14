Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons on Friday removed a consumer class action against Lawble Inc. d/b/a SoloSuit, which generates auto-filled legal forms for defendants in debt collection lawsuits, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin, alleges that the defendant does not timely file court documents and fails to have an attorney check the forms for errors as advertised. The suit further accuses the defendant of offering inaccurate legal advice, such as advising the customer to file an answer when in fact an answer is not required in certain debt collection cases. The case is 1:23-cv-02365, Palanti v. Lawble Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 14, 2023, 6:17 PM

