New Suit - Employment

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, was sued Wednesday in Arizona District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Martin & Bonnett on behalf of a remote principal territory manager who claims that she was subjected to unwarranted discrimination in retaliation for complaining to the director of human resources about her discomfort with conducting one-on-one meetings with male clients outside of normal working hours. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01246, Paladino v. Boston Scientific Corporation et al.

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 6:47 AM

Meghan Riley Paladino

Martin & Bonnett PLLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

Unknown Parties

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination