Paladin, a Chicago-based justice technology organization has partnered with the Israeli Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association to create an emergency nationwide pro bono portal for the legal needs of Israeli citizens amid the upheaval. The portal, which is in Hebrew, went live on Dec. 26 and is currently seeking Israel-licensed attorneys across Paladin's database.

December 28, 2023, 12:52 PM

