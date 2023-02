Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin & Robb on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance to New Mexico District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a burst water pipe, was filed by Callender Bowlin PLLC on behalf of Palace Hotel & Suites. The case is 2:23-cv-00132, Palace Hotel & Suites v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 5:14 PM