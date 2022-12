New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed a lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Sophia Pak. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment claims, targets Cipriani USA Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10383, Pak v. Cipriani USA, Inc.

December 09, 2022, 11:01 AM