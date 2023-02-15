New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company and Reedy Creek Improvement District were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Vires Law Group and CGS Law on behalf of Adam Pajer, who claims that he was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00254, Pajer v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 5:39 AM