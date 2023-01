New Suit - Patent

Dickinson Wright filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Paitrix Co. Ltd. The suit, which names PatSnap Pte., asserts a patent related to technology which can analyze technical documents and patent systems and methods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00005, Paitrix Co. Ltd v. Patsnap Pte, Ltd.

January 05, 2023, 1:59 PM