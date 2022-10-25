New Suit - Trademark

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of apparel and footwear seller Paige LLC. The suit targets Shop Paige LLC for allegedly using brick-and-mortar and website designs which are 'strikingly similar' to the plaintiff's, as well as color schemes, signage and logo marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07781, Paige, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company v. Shop Paige LLC, a New York limited liability company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 8:36 PM