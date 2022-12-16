New Suit - Trademark

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and cyberpiracy Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of apparel and footwear seller Paige LLC. The suit targets Paige Collective and Paige Murray for operating an ecommerce website which allegedly counterfeits the plaintiff's mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09146, Paige, LLC, a California Limited Liability Company v. Paige Collective, an unknown business association et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 8:49 PM