New Suit - Contract

Hodgson Russ filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Paidiam, J. K. Sons USA Inc. The complaint, seeking to recover over $400,000 for an alleged breached agreement to pay outstanding debt, pursues claims against West Coast Diamond Cutters and Zadik Menekse. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05184, Paidiam Inc. v. West Coast Diamond Cutters, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

J K Sons USA Inc.

Nageshwar Export Inc.

Paidiam Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hodgson Russ

defendants

West Coast Diamond Cutters, Inc.

Zadik Menekse

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract