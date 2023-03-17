Paid Time Off Isnt Part of Salary, Says 3rd Circ. in Matter ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals of the Third Circuit, in a matter of first impression, concluded paid time off was not part of an employee's salary. In a March 15 opinion, the appeals court affirmed a ruling by the U.S. District Courtfor the Middle District of Pennsylvania, holding that defendant Bayada hadn't made improper deductions from the plaintiffs' salaries, as paid time off (PTO) was not a part of an employee's salary under the Department of Labor's salary basis regulations.

March 17, 2023, 1:29 PM

