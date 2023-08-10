Who Got The Work

Adam Slutsky and Deborah S. Birnbach of Goodwin Procter have stepped in to represent Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its top officials in a pending securities class action in relation to the company's new drug to treat primary vitreoretinal lymphoma. The action, filed July 31 in Massachusetts District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Andrews Devalerio LLP, contends that the defendants made misleading statements in its FDA drug application, including failing to provide an adequate and well-controlled investigation and thus failed to show the effectiveness of the treatment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:23-cv-11737, Paice v. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 10, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Juliana Paice

Plaintiffs

Andrews Devalerio

defendants

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Bruce Greenberg

Joshua Reed

Todd C. Brady

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws