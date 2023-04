Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Mortgage Network Inc. and its president and treasurer, James Comosa and Robert McInnes, to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, a dispute over retirement plan vesting, was filed by KSR Law on behalf of Ravi Pahuja. The case is 1:23-cv-10733, Pahuja v. Mortgage Network, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 4:21 PM

Ravi Pahuja

James Comosa

Mortgage Network, Inc.

Robert McInnes

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations