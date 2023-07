New Suit - Employment

Pennsylvania State University was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action was filed by Bordas and Bordas on behalf of a math professor claiming a pay disparity based on race and gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01189, Pahlevani v. The Pennsylvania State University.

Education

July 18, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Faranak Pahlevani, Ph.D.

Plaintiffs

Bordas And Bordas

defendants

The Pennsylvania State University

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations