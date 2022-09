Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Guaetta & Benson on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of New York Mellon and NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by Waters & Associates on behalf of Robert Pagliarulo Jr. The case is 1:22-cv-11604, Pagliarulo v. Bank of New York Mellon et al.

September 22, 2022, 6:06 PM