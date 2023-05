Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed a lawsuit against KBR Inc., the engineering and construction company formerly known as Kellogg Brown & Root, and other defendants to California Central District Court on Monday. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by a former employee. The case is 5:23-cv-00873, Paget v. KBR, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 15, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Mark Arnold Paget

defendants

KBR, Inc.

KBR Services, LLC

KBR Technical Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination