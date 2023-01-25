Who Got The Work

Rite Aid and certain executives have tapped attorney Andrew M. Erdlen of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller to fight a pending securities class action concerning pharmacy benefit management services offered through the company's subsidiary Elixir. The complaint, filed Oct. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP; the Rosen Law Firm; and Wohl & Fruchter, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was subject to a $252.2 million impairment-of-goodwill charge due to a decrease in sales. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Savage, is 2:22-cv-04201, Page v. Rite Aid Corporation et al.

January 25, 2023, 6:38 AM