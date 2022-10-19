New Suit - Securities Class Action

Rite Aid and certain executives were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court concerning pharmacy benefit management services offered through the company's subsidiary Elixir. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP and other counsel, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was subject to a $252.2 million impairment-of-goodwill charge due to a decrease in sales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04201, Page v. Rite Aid Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 19, 2022, 6:30 PM