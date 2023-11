Who Got The Work

Michael K. Farrell, Kyle T. Cutts and Anthony B. Ponikvar from Baker & Hostetler have stepped in to defend GameStop in a pending consumer class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 9 in Ohio Northern District Court by Shamis & Gentile, alleges that GameStop misled online consumers by promising 'free shipping.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster, is 1:23-cv-01970, Page v. GameStop Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 23, 2023, 8:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Page

Plaintiffs

Shamis & Gentile

defendants

GameStop Corporation

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct