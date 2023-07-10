New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court over its Great Value brand saltine crackers product. The court action claims that the crackers are misleadingly marked as being 'made with whole grain' despite mostly being made with non-whole grain flour. The suit was brought by the Wright Law Office and Sheehan & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01278, Pagan v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

Yadira Pagan

The Wright Law Office, P.A.

Walmart Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct