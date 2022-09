Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty University to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Titus Brueckner & Levine on behalf of student and nurse practitioner Misty Pagan, accuses the university of making false promises and representations with respect to its psych-mental health post-doctoral program. The case is 2:22-cv-01484, Pagan v. Liberty University Inc.

Education

September 01, 2022, 8:37 PM