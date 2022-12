News From Law.com

Employees should still be able to pursue Private Attorneys General Act claims on behalf of co-workers even after a U.S. Supreme Court majority cast doubt on the practice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said in an amicus brief filed in the state Supreme Court on Monday. The U.S. Supreme Court's 8-1 ruling in Viking River Cruises v. Moriana "missed the mark in its construction of PAGA," the amicus brief said.

California

December 05, 2022, 7:48 PM