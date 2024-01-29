Who Got The Work

Josh Waltman and Pablo E. Castellanos of Littler Mendelson have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Dec. 15 in Arizona District Court by attorney Elizabeth D. Tate on behalf of a plaintiff alleging retaliation for reporting a manager's failure to comply with doctor-approved work accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes, is 2:23-cv-02625, Paez v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

January 29, 2024, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonatan Paez

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth D Tate Attorney At Law

defendants

Amazon.com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA