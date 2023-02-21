New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cubeiq Inc. was hit with a trade secrets lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Fish & Richardson on behalf of PaeDae Inc. d/b/a 'Gimbal', which uses mobile beacons and other technology to track individuals' offline locations and help businesses predict those individuals' shopping habits. According to the complaint, the defendant breached a licensing agreement by using the Gimbal technology to set up a competing business. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00335, PaeDae Inc. et al. v. Cubeiq Inc.

Business Services

February 21, 2023, 6:06 PM