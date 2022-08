New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court against United Glass Systems. The suit was filed on behalf of Alex Padro and Roger Cordoba. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-81248, Padro et al. v. United Glass Systems Corp.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 11, 2022, 12:59 PM