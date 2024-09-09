Who Got The Work

Ryan Stasell and Alexander Carroll of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman have entered appearances for MVM Inc. in a pending civil rights class action arising from MVM's role in transporting migrant children separated from their parents during the Trump administration's family separation campaign. The court action, filed July 23 in California Southern District Court, contends that MVM failed to prepare for the reunification of children with their parents, and accuses MVM of child abduction and cruel and inhumane treatment. The court action was brought by Hausfeld; Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes; and Al Otro Lado. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw, is 3:24-cv-01265, Padre et al v. Mvm, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 09, 2024, 3:36 PM

