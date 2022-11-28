Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCarter & English on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Wood MacKenzie Inc. and CEO Neal Anderson to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Bennett & Belfort on behalf of former Chief Product Officer Karen Padir, alleges that despite a contract provision promising six month's notice prior to termination, the company terminated the plaintiff and threatened to deny six months' worth of payment unless the plaintiff agreed to new severance terms. The plaintiff further contends that male employees were not similarly threatened upon termination. The case is 1:22-cv-12017, Padir v. Wood MacKenzie Inc. et al.

Massachusetts

November 28, 2022, 1:00 PM