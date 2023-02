New Suit - Employment Class Action

Wanzek Construction was hit with an employment class action on Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Langston & Lott on behalf of employees who were allegedly terminated without 60 days notice in violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00421, Padilla v. Wanzek Construction Inc.

Construction & Engineering

February 14, 2023, 2:27 PM