Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a self-checkout host who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 0:23-cv-61231, Padilla v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 27, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Briana Padilla

Plaintiffs

Remer & Georges-Pierre, PLLC

Jorge Luis Costa, Jr.

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination