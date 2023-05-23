New Suit - Employment

Merck, the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, and staffing services provider Insight Global LLC were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Green Mistretta Law on behalf of a temporary instrumentation technician who contends that his relationship with the recruiting company was terminated in retaliation for complaining to his Insight recruiter about disparate treatment based on race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00420, Padilla v. Insight Global, LLC et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 23, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Darren Padilla

Plaintiffs

Green Mistretta Law, PLLC

defendants

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Insight Global, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination