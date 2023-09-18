Who Got The Work

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart shareholder Kristina N. Holmstrom has entered an appearance for Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. and Triad National Security LLC Welfare Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, for long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 4 in New Mexico District Court by Keller & Keller on behalf of Nancy L. Padilla. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Laura Fashing, is 1:23-cv-00648, Padilla v. Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 18, 2023, 8:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Nancy L. Padilla

Plaintiffs

Keller & Keller LLP

defendants

Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Company

Triad National Security, LLC Welfare Benefit Plan

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations