New Suit - Contract

Synchrony Financial, a provider of consumer financial services, and Brian Doubles were hit with a lawsuit Monday in Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00394, Paden El Bey: Tiffany v. Doubles et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 13, 2023, 6:36 PM