New Suit - Environmental

Latham & Watkins filed an environmental lawsuit against the United States on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Paddock Enterprises. The suit pursues CERCLA claims in relation to contamination at the Jaite Paper Mill in Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The case is 5:22-cv-01558, Paddock Enterprises LLC v. United States of America.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 02, 2022, 12:21 PM