New Suit

Electioneering company PACtion Data filed a lawsuit against the Greven Group and Frasier LLC on Thursday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, which is heavily redacted and seeks over $9 million in damages, was filed by K&L Gates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00300, PACtion Data Inc. v. Greven Group LLC et al.

Government

February 02, 2023, 5:24 PM