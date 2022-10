Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl removed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bancorp to Illinois Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by attorney Jack L. Haan on behalf of food manufacturer Pacmoore Products Inc., claims Fifth Third breached banking regulations by sending a wire transfer without following agreed-upon security protocols. The case is 1:22-cv-05919, Pacmoore Products, Inc. v. Fifth Third Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 6:56 PM