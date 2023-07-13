Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a legal malpractice lawsuit against Best & Flanagan LLP and attorney Daniel Grimsrud to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kagen Caspersen & Bogart on behalf of Packlane Inc., a custom box and packaging company which was sold to Digital Room for $30 million. The suit accuses the defendants of negligently structuring the deal as an asset purchase instead of a stock sale, resulting in $6 million in avoidable tax liability. The case is 3:23-cv-03496, Packlane Inc. v. Best & Flanagan LLP et al.

Legal Services

July 13, 2023, 6:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Packlane, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kagen Caspersen & Bogart PLLC

defendants

Best & Flanagan, LLP

Daniel Grimsrud

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Andrada & Associates, P.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract