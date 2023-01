Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Owen Law Firm on behalf of plaintiffs who claim injuries after using Cottonelle Flushable Wipes that were allegedly contaminated and subsequently recalled by the company. The case is 2:23-cv-00123, Packer et al v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 21, 2023, 11:35 AM