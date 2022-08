New Suit - Class Action

Pindrop Security was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Edelson PC, alleges that the company's software enables businesses to record, analyze and create 'voice prints' of customers without their consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04926, Packbiers v. Pindrop Security Inc.

AI & Automation

August 29, 2022, 8:58 PM