Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Latham & Watkins on Thursday removed a biometric privacy class action against Pindrop Security, a company that sells voice analysis software, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Edelson PC on behalf of customers who use third party Bank of the West's call center, contends that the defendant's service is used to record and analyze their voices without consent. The case is 5:22-cv-01427, Packbiers v. Pindrop Security, Inc.

Business Services

August 11, 2022, 8:44 PM