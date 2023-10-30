Who Got The Work

Robert J. Herrington of Greenberg Traurig and Robyn E. Bladow of Kirkland & Ellis have stepped in as defense counsel to Rite Aid and GlaxoSmithKline in a pending consumer class action regarding the defendants' over-the-counter decongestant products containing phenylephrine. The case, filed Sept. 9 in California Eastern District Court by Singleton Schreiber LLP, is part of a string of lawsuits following an FDA advisory announcement that phenylephrine lacks efficacy for treating nasal congestion. The court action also takes aim at Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and others. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley, is 2:23-cv-01965, Pack et al v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 30, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Levi Pack

Min Ji Jung

Plaintiffs

Singleton Schreiber, LLP

defendants

Albertsons Companies Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Bayer HealthCare LLC

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline LLC

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Companies, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Rite Aid Corporation

Sanofi- Aventis U.S. LLC

Target Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Walgreen Co.

Walmart Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Heathcare Holdings (US) LLC

RB Health (US) LLC.

defendant counsels

Jennifer L. Roche

Greenberg Traurig

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct