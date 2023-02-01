New Suit - Trade Secrets

Pacific Resources Benefits Advisors filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employees Brandon Brickweg and Michele Swiderek on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit arises from the plaintiff's acquisition of Brickweg's company Universal Benefit Solutions and subsequent employment of Brickweg and UBS employee Swiderek. The complaint, filed by Squire Patton Boggs, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and violating the acquisition agreement by joining competitor Marsh & McLennan within five years of the purchase. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00621, Pacific Resources Benefits Advisors LLC v. Brickweg et al.

Insurance

February 01, 2023, 8:30 PM